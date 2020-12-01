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Brian Jarrard Shuts Down Battle Royale Rumors But Plans an End of the Year Update
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7 views • December 01, 2020
Recently, Brian Jarrard (aka Ske7ch) shuts down the recently speculated rumors of a battle royale mode coming to Halo Infinite, but promises an end of the year update will be coming.
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Follow me on social media:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/wal_AR_15
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/realWardLeavines/posts
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/ward47/
GAB: https://gab.com/Ward47
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/walar15
INSTAGRAM: @wal_ar_15
Xbox: wal AR 15
PSN/Steam: walAR15
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