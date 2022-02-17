X22 Report FINANCIAL Ep. 2704a - The [CB] Pushes Banning Crypto, Panic Sets In, States Lead The Way

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The [CB] Pushes Banning Crypto, Panic Sets In, States Lead The Way
Inflation hit a 30 year high in Canada. Here in the US inflation is continuing to move higher, the Fed will only have one option in the end, raise rates. Biden blaming energy prices on Ukraine. People ability to use their banking cards in Canada suspended. [CB] panicking, ban crypto now. States are the leading the way.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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