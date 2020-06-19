Iran: Iranian navy tests new naval cruise missiles

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The new generation of surface-to-sea, surface-to-air and anti-ship missiles, with a range of 280 km (175 miles) were seen being fired and hitting their intended targets.
The exercise comes as the United States is looking to extend of a UN-imposed arms embargo against Tehran, which is due to cease in October under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Washington withdrew from in May 2018.
Ruptly TV
https://www.rt.com/news/492266-iran-navy-missile-test/