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FULL LENGTH INTERNAL FACEBOOK Q & A 01-07-21
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240 views • February 01, 2021
Project Veritas - 1 feb 2021
FACEBOOK INSIDER LEAKS: Hours of Video of Zuckerberg & Execs Admitting They Have “Too Much Power” … FB wants to “work … with [Biden] on some of their top priorities” … ‘Biden Issued a Number of Exec Orders…we as a company really care quite deeply about’
FACEBOOK INSIDER LEAKS: Hours of Video of Zuckerberg & Execs Admitting They Have “Too Much Power” … FB wants to “work … with [Biden] on some of their top priorities” … ‘Biden Issued a Number of Exec Orders…we as a company really care quite deeply about’
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