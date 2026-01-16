I hacked SOURDOUGH so you never have to knead again!

🥖 A year ago, I was going cross-eyed trying to find a store-bought bread without mystery oils, 52 ingredients I couldn’t pronounce, and a $6 price tag. So I gave up and made my own… and what I found shocked me. Turns out, sourdough doesn’t have to take 12 hours, a master's degree in chemistry, and a second life as a bread monk.

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/sourdough-bread

💡 I hacked the system. No kneading. No babysitting. No stretchy folds every 30 minutes. I just mixed flour, water, salt, and starter in 2 minutes, tossed it in the pantry for 20 hours, plopped it in a loaf pan, and BOOM—perfect sourdough with only 15 minutes of effort. It’s gut-friendly, blood sugar-friendly, and most importantly—lazy-mom-friendly.

I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org, where I help you make delicious meals (and bread!) using only shelf-stable pantry ingredients. If you're tired of expensive bread or think sourdough is too much work, watch this video and let me show you how even your neglected Tamagotchi could pull this off. 😂

