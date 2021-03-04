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Howto: Portsentry On Linux/Pinephone Detect Portscans Have Attacker IP Address Emailed To You
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31 views • March 04, 2021
Howto: setup/use Portsentry to detect portscans against our Linux server/desktop and/or Pinephone. We configure an automated reaction action. In this example we setup Portsentry to email the attacker's IP address to our 3rd party domain (outside party) email address.


Many email providers only accept fully qualified domains to/from but you can still set our email to other local domain servers on your network. If you don't have another machine to accept email, send it to a discreet username on the same machine (giving you the ip address of your attack attempt).


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Portsentry: https://sourceforge.net/projects/sentrytools/
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