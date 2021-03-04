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Howto: Portsentry On Linux/Pinephone Detect Portscans Have Attacker IP Address Emailed To You
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31 views • March 04, 2021
Howto: setup/use Portsentry to detect portscans against our Linux server/desktop and/or Pinephone. We configure an automated reaction action. In this example we setup Portsentry to email the attacker's IP address to our 3rd party domain (outside party) email address.
Many email providers only accept fully qualified domains to/from but you can still set our email to other local domain servers on your network. If you don't have another machine to accept email, send it to a discreet username on the same machine (giving you the ip address of your attack attempt).
If you have any questions, leave a comment below:
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Also check us out our Odysee Videos Channel (LBRY): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 Odysee/LBRY allows you to earn cryptocurrency for watching videos on things that interest you on a new uncensored platform, or start your own free channel. You can then use that LBRY currency a couple ways including promoting your own videos. This is an uncensored platform using a unique setup.
Inquiries: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
Portsentry: https://sourceforge.net/projects/sentrytools/
Many email providers only accept fully qualified domains to/from but you can still set our email to other local domain servers on your network. If you don't have another machine to accept email, send it to a discreet username on the same machine (giving you the ip address of your attack attempt).
If you have any questions, leave a comment below:
What do you want to see?
If you find value in something: https://buymeacoffee.com/politictech
Best way to help this channel grow is to Like, Share, and Comments on videos. Subscribe now to show your support for the Channel! Thank you :)
Also check us out our Odysee Videos Channel (LBRY): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 Odysee/LBRY allows you to earn cryptocurrency for watching videos on things that interest you on a new uncensored platform, or start your own free channel. You can then use that LBRY currency a couple ways including promoting your own videos. This is an uncensored platform using a unique setup.
Inquiries: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
Portsentry: https://sourceforge.net/projects/sentrytools/
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