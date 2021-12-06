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Alex Jones Declares WAR on Donald Trump Unless He Comes Out Against The Vaxx
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170 views • December 06, 2021
1. “Those Who Resist the New World Order Will Have the Help and Protection of God” – Italian Archbishop Vigano. God Bless this Archbishop.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/sunday-live-un-trying-to-get-all-children-jabbed-before-mandatory-vaccine-campaign-collapses/
2. Entire Week of Maxwell Case Ignored By MSM Despite Shocking Details of Epstein Network. Do you need more proof that the World is run by satanic pedophiles ?
https://www.infowars.com/posts/entire-week-of-maxwell-case-ignored-by-msm-despite-shocking-details-of-epstein-network-sunday-night-live/
3. Alex Jones Declares WAR on Donald Trump Unless He Comes Out Against The Corona Injection Agenda and calls out the members of the Republican Party that can and should take action against the growing globalist medical tyranny takeover.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-declares-war-on-donald-trump-unless-he-comes-out-against-the-corona-injection-agenda/
4. I found a Swedish fellow man I never heard of before explain his anger towards self-hating white europeans. I totally agree.
https://www.brighteon.com/263a2a24-fbc0-4ad6-8e21-f18939ea0966
5. Another doctor speaks out. I’ve never heard this described so accurate. Especially with the time frames. Its understandable she wants to hide her face.
https://www.brighteon.com/072ab7f6-b96d-413c-b89f-2f2062727052
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/sunday-live-un-trying-to-get-all-children-jabbed-before-mandatory-vaccine-campaign-collapses/
2. Entire Week of Maxwell Case Ignored By MSM Despite Shocking Details of Epstein Network. Do you need more proof that the World is run by satanic pedophiles ?
https://www.infowars.com/posts/entire-week-of-maxwell-case-ignored-by-msm-despite-shocking-details-of-epstein-network-sunday-night-live/
3. Alex Jones Declares WAR on Donald Trump Unless He Comes Out Against The Corona Injection Agenda and calls out the members of the Republican Party that can and should take action against the growing globalist medical tyranny takeover.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-declares-war-on-donald-trump-unless-he-comes-out-against-the-corona-injection-agenda/
4. I found a Swedish fellow man I never heard of before explain his anger towards self-hating white europeans. I totally agree.
https://www.brighteon.com/263a2a24-fbc0-4ad6-8e21-f18939ea0966
5. Another doctor speaks out. I’ve never heard this described so accurate. Especially with the time frames. Its understandable she wants to hide her face.
https://www.brighteon.com/072ab7f6-b96d-413c-b89f-2f2062727052
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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