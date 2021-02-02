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Why Food Prices Will Rise and Rationing Begin Within 12 Months
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2400 views • February 02, 2021
Why Food Prices Will Rise and Rationing Begin Within 12 Months
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-5dIHmtQzHIdNCs7-bEdCA
QUOTE ,, I'm terrified about the world food shortages. Vegetables could quite easily become tomorrow's currency."
Roddy Llewellyn
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-5dIHmtQzHIdNCs7-bEdCA
QUOTE ,, I'm terrified about the world food shortages. Vegetables could quite easily become tomorrow's currency."
Roddy Llewellyn
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