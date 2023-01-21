Create New Account
COVID Inquiry 2.0 By Senator Malcolm Roberts Introducing - Christine Dolan
Published a day ago
The COVID Inquiry 2.0 is a cross-party, non-parliamentary inquiry held on the 17th August 2022. The COVID Inquiry 2.0 followed COVID Under Question to interrogate breaches of the doctor-patient relationship and the regulatory capture of Australia's health and drug regulators.
Witnesses from a range of backgrounds presented personal and scholarly evidence that was shocking and revealing.

La Investigación COVID 2.0 es una investigación no parlamentaria entre partidos políticos que se realizó el 17 de agosto del 2022. La investigación COVID No. 2.0 siguió al cuestionable programa del COVID implementado por la Organización Mundial de la Salud. Su propósito es desenmascarar las violaciones de la relación médico-paciente y la investigación de los reguladores de salud y medicamentos en Australia.
Testigos con una variedad de experiencias presentaron evidencia personal como así también profesionales académicos prestando declaraciones que fueron muy impactantes y reveladoras para el público en general.




corruptionvaccineknowledgemandatesfaucicompensationinjuriescovidinquiry

