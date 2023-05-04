It was also Mr. Miles Guo who tipped off the FBI that the CCP's bioweapon was later known as a Covid 19

https://gettr.com/post/p2fzkiy4aff
I want to remind people again it's also Mr. Miles Guo who tipped off the FBI that the CCP's bioweapon was later known as a Covid 19. where's the oversight issue, what is the accountability, and who holds the FBI accountable for the oversight problem?
我想再次提醒人们,郭先生向FBI透露了中共的生物武器,这就是后来被称为Covid19。那么监督环节出了什么问题?谁来承担这个责任?以及谁在为监督问题而追究FBI的责任?
@Nicole7749 @NFSCSpeak
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JRobFromMN #WayneDupreeShow #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
