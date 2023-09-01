Create New Account
It was Gun Control: The Powder Alarm and the Road to Independence
Despite the fact that it proved to be mostly a false alarm, the “Powder Alarm” of 1774 showed the colonists that the British were serious - and willing to use gun control efforts to keep them in their place.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: September 1, 2023

