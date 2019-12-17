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YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Q&A with Lynette Zang and Eric Griffin
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10 views • December 17, 2019
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Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/february-26th-2019-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. AK: Hi Lynette and Eric, when you do your Q&A could you please say in very lemans terms why Lynette thinks the economy will crash on Feb. 26th.
Question 2. Dan H: The New Zealand central bank holds no gold! Any idea what happens to the country’s that don’t hold gold during and after a reset?
Question 3. Steven L: I didn’t quite understand what’s going on with MM funds buying 80%+ of these packaged toxic waste from Fannie. Was there some sort of misrepresentation by Fannie to sell them? What can they say to even remotely convince these MM funds this kind of stuff qualifies in their funds?
Question 4. Larry G: You suggest holding cash on hand. Then you say that the value of the dollar will go to $0. So aren’t you losing any value the dollars once had? Meaning that any cash you are holding at the reset becomes worthless. You could lose a lot of money (buying power) holding cash.
Question 5. Ron L: How will the reset affect those who don’t yet own a home but will want to purchase one after the reset with the gold they own now?
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvQA02192019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/february-26th-2019-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. AK: Hi Lynette and Eric, when you do your Q&A could you please say in very lemans terms why Lynette thinks the economy will crash on Feb. 26th.
Question 2. Dan H: The New Zealand central bank holds no gold! Any idea what happens to the country’s that don’t hold gold during and after a reset?
Question 3. Steven L: I didn’t quite understand what’s going on with MM funds buying 80%+ of these packaged toxic waste from Fannie. Was there some sort of misrepresentation by Fannie to sell them? What can they say to even remotely convince these MM funds this kind of stuff qualifies in their funds?
Question 4. Larry G: You suggest holding cash on hand. Then you say that the value of the dollar will go to $0. So aren’t you losing any value the dollars once had? Meaning that any cash you are holding at the reset becomes worthless. You could lose a lot of money (buying power) holding cash.
Question 5. Ron L: How will the reset affect those who don’t yet own a home but will want to purchase one after the reset with the gold they own now?
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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