WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 24APR22 - Plane Blows Trailer Away

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://youtu.be/memq-b7Kl8E
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #171
Links to sources:
Plane Blows Trailer Away - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/JYMA59...
Helicopter Lands Hard - https://youtube.com/shorts/iHpEfNYXBD...
Flying Between Rockets - https://twitter.com/slickf16/status/1...
Near Tailstrike - https://youtu.be/uY0LsbCkhXc
Afterburners - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMQH5...
Rejected Takeoff - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQglX...
Small Truck - https://youtu.be/k2OSSWimp6Q
Snow Tornado - https://youtu.be/rPXPOHRPLqQ
Hard Landing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFBC7...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet