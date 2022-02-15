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Holy Crap This is Actually Happening! February 6, 2022
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102 views • February 15, 2022
The MOST TRANSPARENT ADMINISTRATION EVER is more opaque than ever. Russia is thrilled with the US’s current non-leader. Blackface Trudeau cries about racism; gets the ooga booga AGAIN. Whoopie gets a hand slap for being despicable. CNN loses yet another sexual predator. Aging hippies try to make themselves relevant again…because Commies…
Written by Mélanie Hope / Performed by James Moniz
Video editing by StormKatt Productions
Links to stories listed on counterculturewise.com
Full script on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/counter...
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Written by Mélanie Hope / Performed by James Moniz
Video editing by StormKatt Productions
Links to stories listed on counterculturewise.com
Full script on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/counter...
Written by Mélanie Hope / Performed by James Moniz
Video editing by StormKatt Productions
Links to stories listed on counterculturewise.com
Full script on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/counter...
-----
Written by Mélanie Hope / Performed by James Moniz
Video editing by StormKatt Productions
Links to stories listed on counterculturewise.com
Full script on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/counter...
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