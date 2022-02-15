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Holy Crap This is Actually Happening! February 6, 2022
CounterCultureWISE
CounterCultureWISE
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102 views • February 15, 2022
The MOST TRANSPARENT ADMINISTRATION EVER is more opaque than ever. Russia is thrilled with the US’s current non-leader. Blackface Trudeau cries about racism; gets the ooga booga AGAIN. Whoopie gets a hand slap for being despicable. CNN loses yet another sexual predator. Aging hippies try to make themselves relevant again…because Commies…

Written by Mélanie Hope / Performed by James Moniz
Video editing by StormKatt Productions
Links to stories listed on counterculturewise.com
Full script on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/counter...


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Written by Mélanie Hope / Performed by James Moniz
Video editing by StormKatt Productions
Links to stories listed on counterculturewise.com
Full script on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/counter...
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bidenputinukrainewhoopicovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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