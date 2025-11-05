Tomorrow on The HighWire!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Special Guest Panel featuring Dr. Suzanne Humphries, Dr. Pierre Kory, and Dr. Andrew Wakefield!
And Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Bill Gates thawing on Climate change claims, and how we reverse course on the net zero agenda.
📅November 6, 2025
⏰Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET
📺Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH