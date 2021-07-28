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Stew Peters With Karen Kingston - Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison In COVID Kill Shot
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173 views • July 28, 2021
An excellent interview by Stew Peters with Karen Kingston, former employee of Pfizer. This lady has a wealth of knowledge praise God for her courage to stand for the right and bring out the truth about these jabs!!
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