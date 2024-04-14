Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
House Of The Risen Son - Official Lyric Video
channel image
PraiseSongs.com
0 Subscribers
45 views
Published Yesterday

This is a remake of the lyrics to a classic rock song, changing the topic from sin and despair to hope and redemption. Available on all streaming platforms and at PraiseSongs.com 

 - Lyrics by: Robert Paul Brandolino

 - Vocals: Kyle Elliot

 - Recorded at: Underground Treehouse Recording Studio

 - Produced by: PraiseSongs.com

 - Publisher: PraiseSongs USA Music Publishing

Scripture Reference: John 14:1-4

“Let not your heart be troubled. You believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house there are many mansions. If it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may also be. You know the way to the place where I am going.”

Keywords
jesusscripturechristian musicgospel musicworship musicpraise songworship song

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket