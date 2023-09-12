Create New Account
Pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson reveals startling insights into the global birth decline
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

Pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson reveals startling insights into the global birth decline.

Watch the full event: https://brightlightnews.com/blnews-live-panel-3-the-war-on-natural-healthcare-hodkinson-makis-ponesse-buckley/

Source @Bright Light News


Keywords
vaxxdr roger hodkinsonglobal birth decline

