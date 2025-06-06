Warning About Antidepressants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dark Truth About Anti-Depressants, SSRIs & Psychiatrists Lying For Profit
* Doctors told a teenage Laura Delano she had something they called bipolar disorder.
* They proceeded to make her legitimately crazy with psych drugs.
* She is one of the few who recovered.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 6 June 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-laura-delano