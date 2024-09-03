BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Adams sermon 010 - 2 Corinthians 10:3 - Though we walk in the flesh, we war against enemies of God through the power of faith
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
339 views • 8 months ago

- Qualifications for sharing God's Word in Corinthian church. (0:03)

- Religious freedom and ethical requirements for teaching the Word of God. (4:59)

- Family history, Bible, and religious heritage. (10:17)

- Faith, persecution, and the power of God's word. (14:18)

- Qualifications for sharing the Word of God. (22:52)

- Letters of recommendation, church leaders as living proof of God's message. (27:18)

- Sharing God's Word with authenticity and humility. (31:40)

- Tree's resurrection after near-death experience. (38:07)

- Miracles and God's presence in nature and daily life. (43:04)

- God's laws and creation in the context of science and faith. (47:46)



For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Keywords
mike adamsbiblegodchristpaulicelifechurchministerhrrlivepeoplewaterspecial reportwordsermontreeletterwalkingcantaloupebrighteon broadcast newsboastfultree branchesfreezing rain
