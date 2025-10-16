BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Star Wars - Battlefront: Elite Squadron (2009, PSP)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 1 day ago

Star Wars - Battlefront: Elite Squadron is a third-person shooter developed by British company Rebellion Developments and published by LucasArts. It is not the same game as the eponymous DS title.

The game is set between the second and third film of the prequel trilogy. It features a single player campaign about X-1 and X-2, two clones of a Jedi master who fight in the clone wars and have become trainers of the regular clone troopers.

Apart from the single player, the game features various multiplayer modes. It is a third-person shooter where you are on foot, but you can also enter vehicles, turrets and star fighters. Battles take place both on the surface of a planet and in space. You can use a star fighter to enter space, where you can battle other fighters and board large enemy ships. Boarded ships can either be blown apart by destroying their reactor core or hijacked to fire their heavy weapons on enemy forces on the planet surface.

Keywords
star warspsplucasartsthird-person shooterrebellion developments
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy