Star Wars - Battlefront: Elite Squadron (2009, PSP)

Star Wars - Battlefront: Elite Squadron is a third-person shooter developed by British company Rebellion Developments and published by LucasArts. It is not the same game as the eponymous DS title.



The game is set between the second and third film of the prequel trilogy. It features a single player campaign about X-1 and X-2, two clones of a Jedi master who fight in the clone wars and have become trainers of the regular clone troopers.



Apart from the single player, the game features various multiplayer modes. It is a third-person shooter where you are on foot, but you can also enter vehicles, turrets and star fighters. Battles take place both on the surface of a planet and in space. You can use a star fighter to enter space, where you can battle other fighters and board large enemy ships. Boarded ships can either be blown apart by destroying their reactor core or hijacked to fire their heavy weapons on enemy forces on the planet surface.

