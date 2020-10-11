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Dreams from My Real Father Part 1 of 3
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45 views • October 11, 2020
At age 18, Barack Obama arrived at Occidental College a committed, revolutionary, and self-admitted, Islamic Marxist. What was the source of Obama's foundation in Marxism? Throughout his 2008 Presidential campaign and term in office, troubling questions have been raised regarding Barack Obama's family background, economic philosophy, and fundamental political ideology. This comprehensive documentary provides a much more accurate description of what shaped Obama's life and politics than the mainstream propaganda media has provided Americans with ever since this man so suddenly and curiously ended up in the national spotlight.
This is Part 1 of 3
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
This is Part 1 of 3
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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