OCCULT BOHEMIAN GROVE EXPOSED!

THIS IS WHERE THE SATANIC ELITE GO EACH JUNE TO DECIDE HOW TO PUNISH HUMANITY FOR BEING HUMAN! NO WOMEN ARE ALLOWED BECAUSE IT'S A GOOD OLD BOYS FAG CLUB. IF YOU THINK GOVERNMENT ENACTS LAWS TO HELP PEOPLE THERE'S ALWAYS A CATCH. THESE MEGA WEALTHY MOVERS AND SHAKERS HAVE THEIR GRUBBY BLACK HANDS IN EVERYTHING ALL GOVERNMENTS CREATE. NOTICE THE MAJORITY OF POLITICIANS ARE IN FACT CORRUPT LAWYERS. OUT IN JAIL WITHOUT DUE PROCESS. WE HAVE A FULL BLOWN STAR CHAMBER COURT SYSTEM WHERE REAL JUSTICE IS A NON REALTY. THIS IS PROVE THE WORLD IS IN THE END TIMES NOW AND THE TRIBULATION HAS ALREADY BEGUN. TRUE CHRISTIANS AND JEWS HAVE BEEN MARKED FOR ELIMINATION BY THE SATANIC ELITE WHO CONTROL THE WORLD. THE BIBLE CLEARLY WARN TRUE BELIEVER'S IN YESHUA/JEWUS WILL BE ELIMINATED ONE WAY OR ANOTHER. ALMIGHTY GOD WARNS WHEN THE WORLD GETS TO THE POINT WHERE BILLIONS OF HUMANS ARE ELIMINATED IT'S THEN HE WILL REMOVE HIS TRUE FOLLOWERS. RIGHT AFTER THIS HAPPENS THE WORLD WILL BECOME UNREDEEMABLE AND THE END OF THE AGE WILL COME TO & END...WAKEUP!