US Dept Of Labor Holds First Prayer Service. Sunday Law Discussion Underway With Jonathan Berry

US Department of Labor Holds First Voluntary Prayer Service Amid Religious Freedom Debate. The U.S. Department of Labor this week held its first-ever prayer service for its employees – an extraordinary move reminiscent of similar initiatives by the Pentagon. According to witnesses, the event took place in the department's residence's meeting hall. In the remarks, Yaakov Menken, an Orthodox rabbi with right-leaning views, addressed topics such as same-sex marriages, transgender identities, and the use of pronouns in everyday communication. One of the employees who witnessed the event later said the remarks came as a surprise: "I wasn't prepared for unnecessary harshness." Another employee spoke bluntly: they were "astonished." "I am an openly gay person in the workplace, and I don't like it when I am spoken to in such a hostile manner," the employee added.





After the event, Menken, in a telephone interview, denied that his words were aimed at employees, stating that the speech sought to defend “religious freedom” in the workplace and against employers’ demands to act according to others’ beliefs. According to several employees, the event surprised many, and some found it unacceptable to hold such a gathering in a government building during work hours. According to sources, during the service three employees of the department’s Center for Faith and one other department employee performed prayer rites, and another sang hymns and tried to enlist others in singing. Secretary of State Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who took part in the service, noted that she has a rosary, each bead symbolizing a state. In response to a press inquiry from the Department of Labor, it was confirmed that the event was non-denominational and voluntary for employees.





It was also reported that letters with details of the event were sent to employees on December 2 from the address [email protected], and on December 7 the reminder described the event as non-denominational. It was also mentioned that during the service Bible passages were read, the Lord’s Prayer was recited, and songs such as “Amazing Grace” and “God Bless America” were sung – one of the department’s employees said.





Defense Secretary Hegseth tests Constitution in Pentagon worship services. The day activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a campus event in Utah, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth paused while speaking to troops to say a short prayer for the felled conservative figure. Hegseth quickly published the full prayer to his official X account, but it was what he posted the next week — a heavily edited clip drawn from footage — that got the attention of his critics.





In the edited clip, Hegseth — who prefers the title "Secretary of War" — is briefly seen reciting the Lord's Prayer as dramatic music swells. The Defense secretary's prayer then continues as a voice over and a montage begins: the screen is filled with images of fighter jets and missiles flying, paratroopers tumbling from planes, a waving American flag and finally Hegseth standing and saluting alongside President Donald Trump.





Hegseth was even more explicit about his religious leanings at Kirk's memorial the next day, when he declared that the U.S. is in the midst of a "spiritual war" and urged the roughly 60,000 in the audience and the millions watching at home to embrace Christ. "My charge to all of you: live worthy of Charlie Kirk's sacrifice, and put Christ at the center of your life as he advocated for giving his," Hegseth said.





