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Survival - Nine Meals From Anarchy - Reginald Kaigler
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80 views • November 06, 2019
Survival & Prepping- Nine Meals From Anarchy - Reginald Kaigler
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_jCevk8ndo
https://www.youtube.com/user/DEMCAD
Nine Meals From Anarchy
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Access to resources and technology has made life easier in
this era than in any other in human history. But have we
become so dependent on technology that its failure would
make it almost impossible for us to survive? Are we really
just 9 meals from anarchy?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_jCevk8ndo
https://www.youtube.com/user/DEMCAD
Nine Meals From Anarchy
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Access to resources and technology has made life easier in
this era than in any other in human history. But have we
become so dependent on technology that its failure would
make it almost impossible for us to survive? Are we really
just 9 meals from anarchy?
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