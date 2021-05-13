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5/13/21 #MaskOrVax: Magnetized Shots, Amerizuela, EMF Assault #NanoHydrogel
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754 views • May 14, 2021
You Are Free TV
5/13/21: Biden says Masks vs Vax- USA under NWO Demoliton, Energy shutdown, Amerizuela, Smartmatic, end of free farming production...
To Support You Are Free TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Please consider donating to You Are Free TV. When you do, you will be sent the 20% off code for purchasing both Tetrogen and Munulex. You will also become eligible for the monthly give-away: a double set of Tetrogen or a bottle of Munulex. Thanks so much for your support.
Tetrogen & Munulex link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
Munulex 10% Discount Code: MUN10%FREE (all caps)
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Tetrogen 10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
The Magnetic Shot:
https://banned.video/watch?id=609d47912fabdb2756bbbb5f
Hydrogel Nano in the shots:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HuC3If0ICt4z/
C40: Kerry: Who's controlling your life:
https://c40-production-images.s3.amazonaws.com/other_uploads/images/2269_C40_CBE_Food_250719.original.pdf?1564075020
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-10/biden-energy-chief-says-u-s-utterly-vulnerable-to-hackers
Look at America Vs Venezuela:
https://www.intellectualtakeout.org/article/eight-venezuelan-industries-hugo-chavez-nationalized-besides-oil/
The Full expose on Fauci/NIH.GofF:
https://www.philstockworld.com/2021/05/05/bulletin-of-atomic-scientists-opens-the-wuhan-virus-pandoras-box-1/
https://www.intellectualtakeout.org/article/eight-venezuelan-industries-hugo-chavez-nationalized-besides-oil/
Hunter Biden to be paid out this week:
https://meaww.com/hunter-biden-stake-chinese-investment-firm-bhr-co-owned-bank-of-china
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9
We Are Free !! Prayer Wave Continues 6pm
5/13/21: Biden says Masks vs Vax- USA under NWO Demoliton, Energy shutdown, Amerizuela, Smartmatic, end of free farming production...
To Support You Are Free TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Please consider donating to You Are Free TV. When you do, you will be sent the 20% off code for purchasing both Tetrogen and Munulex. You will also become eligible for the monthly give-away: a double set of Tetrogen or a bottle of Munulex. Thanks so much for your support.
Tetrogen & Munulex link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
Munulex 10% Discount Code: MUN10%FREE (all caps)
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Tetrogen 10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
The Magnetic Shot:
https://banned.video/watch?id=609d47912fabdb2756bbbb5f
Hydrogel Nano in the shots:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HuC3If0ICt4z/
C40: Kerry: Who's controlling your life:
https://c40-production-images.s3.amazonaws.com/other_uploads/images/2269_C40_CBE_Food_250719.original.pdf?1564075020
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-10/biden-energy-chief-says-u-s-utterly-vulnerable-to-hackers
Look at America Vs Venezuela:
https://www.intellectualtakeout.org/article/eight-venezuelan-industries-hugo-chavez-nationalized-besides-oil/
The Full expose on Fauci/NIH.GofF:
https://www.philstockworld.com/2021/05/05/bulletin-of-atomic-scientists-opens-the-wuhan-virus-pandoras-box-1/
https://www.intellectualtakeout.org/article/eight-venezuelan-industries-hugo-chavez-nationalized-besides-oil/
Hunter Biden to be paid out this week:
https://meaww.com/hunter-biden-stake-chinese-investment-firm-bhr-co-owned-bank-of-china
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9
We Are Free !! Prayer Wave Continues 6pm
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