Did you know that the mammograms you trust to prevent breast cancer mightb actually be causing it? It's disturbing possibility that many women are unaware of. Find out why some countries are rethinking their mammogram policies and what this means for your health. Don't miss out on this crucial information; make sure to consult with your doctor for personalized advice. Stay informed, stay safe.