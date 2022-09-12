Reports from Under the Desk - Preparing for the Fall Feasts

Join Chelle Wagner for a review of the season of Teshuvah leading to the Yom Teruah and Yom Kippor so that we can prepare our hearts to fully embrace the season of our joy known as the Feasts of Booths, the Feasts of Ingathering, Sukkot.
