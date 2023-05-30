X22 REPORT Ep. 3080a - Never Interfere With An Enemy While They Are In The Process Of Destroying Themselves

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3080a - May 28, 2023

Never Interfere With An Enemy While They Are In The Process Of Destroying Themselves





John Kerry is now pushing the idea that farmers need to stop growing food. They are coming after the farmers to make us eat bugs. The [CB] is now in the process of destroying themselves. The debt ceiling was never the issue, it is the [CB] that is the problem.





All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





