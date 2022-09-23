Ze opportunities are immense, ze scenarios are frightening...yeah Whatever Dr Evil.

Real life Dr Evil, Klaus Schwab from the world economic forum, is never backwards in coming forward. He lays it all out on the table for everyone to hear. Listen to the buzzwords...
'Nobody vill be safe'....'It changes you'.....Ze opportunites are immense, ze scenarios are frightening'...a comprehensive cyber attack'....'Your brain vill be digitised'....'We need a great reset'...Yeah, whatever Satan Klaus.
Then Alex Jones tells him to fuck off.
Join Roobs Flyers ~
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Co-Op of Everything - https://coopofeverything.com.au/members/roobs/
Subscribe to our magazine here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
http://roobsflyers.com/
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.