Ze opportunities are immense, ze scenarios are frightening...yeah Whatever Dr Evil.

Real life Dr Evil, Klaus Schwab from the world economic forum, is never backwards in coming forward. He lays it all out on the table for everyone to hear. Listen to the buzzwords...





'Nobody vill be safe'....'It changes you'.....Ze opportunites are immense, ze scenarios are frightening'...a comprehensive cyber attack'....'Your brain vill be digitised'....'We need a great reset'...Yeah, whatever Satan Klaus.





Then Alex Jones tells him to fuck off.





Join Roobs Flyers ~





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08





Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs





Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers





Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers





Co-Op of Everything - https://coopofeverything.com.au/members/roobs/





Subscribe to our magazine here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine





http://roobsflyers.com/





Thanks for watching.





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





All rights reserved.