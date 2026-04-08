BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"They were tested & they failed" - Trump on NATO, Rutti at WH today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1377 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • Today

"They were tested and they failed." - Trump on NATO

More:  The Trump administration is reportedly considering pulling US troops out of European countries that did not support Washington in a war against Iran.

According to Wall Street Journal sources, options are being discussed to effectively “punish” less cooperative allies.

US forces could instead be redeployed to countries seen as more loyal and supportive of the US and Israel during the conflict.

Adding:

 Italy has now summoned the Israeli ambassador after IDF forces also fired on an Italian UNIFIL convoy in southern Lebanon today. 

FM Tajani: "Italian soldiers in Lebanon are not to be touched."

More:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan regarding bilateral relations and regional developments.

Also,

Tankers have been observed turning back from the Strait of Hormuz.

Tracking data indicates the tanker AURORA, heading toward the exit of the Strait, abruptly reversed course near the coast of the Musandam Governorate (close to Khasab), executing a 180-degree turn back into the Persian Gulf.
Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Qatar LNG Export Disruption Continues as Tankers Divert from Strait of Hormuz

Garrison Vance
Report: Israel&#8217;s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Report: Israel’s Financial Burden Reaches $15 Billion After Five Weeks of Conflict

Garrison Vance
Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Russia, China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz, Citing Escalation Risk

Garrison Vance
Trump Surrenders to Iran on &#8216;TACO Tuesday&#8217;

Trump Surrenders to Iran on ‘TACO Tuesday’

Mike Adams
The Mad King and the Abyss: Why Removing Trump Isn&#8217;t Just Politics, It&#8217;s Survival

The Mad King and the Abyss: Why Removing Trump Isn’t Just Politics, It’s Survival

Mike Adams
Russia accused of arming Iran with Israeli grid targets

Russia accused of arming Iran with Israeli grid targets

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy