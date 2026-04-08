"They were tested & they failed" - Trump on NATO, Rutti at WH today

"They were tested and they failed." - Trump on NATO

More: The Trump administration is reportedly considering pulling US troops out of European countries that did not support Washington in a war against Iran.

According to Wall Street Journal sources, options are being discussed to effectively “punish” less cooperative allies.

US forces could instead be redeployed to countries seen as more loyal and supportive of the US and Israel during the conflict.

Adding:

Italy has now summoned the Israeli ambassador after IDF forces also fired on an Italian UNIFIL convoy in southern Lebanon today.

FM Tajani: "Italian soldiers in Lebanon are not to be touched."

More:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan regarding bilateral relations and regional developments.