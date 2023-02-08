Is the $USD about to collapse? The debt clock say it's already worthless against oil, gold, silver

This week we saw an incredible anomaly on the US debt clock (usdebtclock.org). The price of oil gold and silver reached $zero dollars against the United States debt. What this ultimately means, is that the US dollar is fundamentally worthless against the world’s three most important commodities.

Saudi Arabia recently denounced the US dollar as the backing for the petrodollar, meaning that oil can now be traded in currencies other than the $USD, spelling certain disaster for the world’s current reserve currency. Never has there been a more important time to get precious metals, and secure your wealth with physical commodities outside the collapsing FIAT system.

If you're in the real world you'll realize the US dollar collapsing is al by design, this is not because the saudis chose to trade in other currency, these decisions are made far above any countries power, come on use discernment, Saudis don't decide how the world run, the elite families do