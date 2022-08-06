TOP SECRET KHAZARIAN MAFIA DISPOSAL OPERATIONS FOR AMERICAN SOLDIER'S! 8/06/2022

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high level Khazarian Mafia programs to systematically dispose of American Soldiers by a multiplicity of means includes:
Agent Orange; poison gas; and “clean team” operations against Vietnam POWs and MIAs; depleted uranium; toxic vaccines; “burn pits”; Stop-Loss clauses; deficient or non-existent medical care at a notably corrupt, criminal VA; high level VA policies to wrongly disarm Vets; and the continued use of some of the most sophisticated mind-kontrol used to generate continuing mass suicides in returning vets.