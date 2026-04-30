The Fed Is Dying. Here's What Comes Next.

King Charles just bowed to the sovereign on American soil. The Commonwealth is done. The City of London is in panic. And the financial reset you've been waiting for is no longer coming — it's unfolding at this very moment.





Brad Wozny and Larry Ballard join John Michael Chambers for a masterclass on the global financial reset — from the collapse of the Federal Reserve to the return of sound money, from the takedown of the IRS to the coming explosion in silver.





Larry Ballard, who received a divine download in 1968 during a near-death experience, lays out the 57-year journey that prepared him for this exact moment. He connects the biblical prophecy of the "combination beast" — lion (England), bear (Russia), four-headed beast (Germany), and the Vatican — to the current dismantling of globalist power structures.





Brad Wozny breaks down the mechanics: the 1933 gold confiscation, the theft of America's wealth, the strawman birth certificate system, and why the new American currency — set to launch with President Trump's signature — will be backed by gold, silver, and constitutional sound money. He reveals why China just shut down silver exports, why India withdrew from the London Bullion Market, and why silver could hit $1,333 per ounce if the 1792 15-to-1 metallic ratio is restored.





The panel covers the Federal Reserve's slow death, the IRS being replaced by an External Revenue Service, the $18 trillion committed to rebuilding American manufacturing, and why the bond market collapse — 60 to 80 times worse than 2008 — is the final nail in the old system's coffin.





From King Charles telling the bees to the Strait of Hormuz blockade to the 250th anniversary on July 4th — this is the blueprint. The old world is being liquidated. The new world of abundance, free energy, and sovereign freedom is being born.





Pray. Prepare. Get out of the system. The best is yet to come.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.