Respect Reprimand Or Suffer The Consequences - Proverbs 29:1

Proverbs 29:1 (NIV).
1) Whoever remains stiff-necked after many rebukes
will suddenly be destroyed—without remedy.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Pride is the original sin.
Rejecting many warnings leads to total destruction.
