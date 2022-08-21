501c3 and Sparing Not

The United States just passed its 'Inflation Reduction Act' which is supposed to result in the hiring of 87,000 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employees. Some believe that the IRS will once again target 'conservative churches' and others who hold to certain biblical standards--particularly those churches who are 501 (c) (3) registered. In 1954, a law, called the Johnson Amendment, went into effect prohibiting 501 (c)(3) organizations from being involved in support or opposition of political candidates. As more and more religious topics, such as sexual ones, become categorized as 'political,' this has caused some churches to not "cry aloud and spare not" on various topics. Do American churches need to be 501 (c) (3) registered? If not, why not? Why did the Continuing Church of God pick a different way? Shouldn't churches work while they can, like Jesus did and avoid being slaves to men as the Apostle Paul wrote? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie go over many of these points.





A written article of related interest is " Armed IRS agents to target ‘conservative’ 501 (c)(3) churches?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/cog-news/armed-irs-agents-to-target-conservative-501-c3-churches/