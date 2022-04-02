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YOU WON'T BELIEVE HOW BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING NOW/CYBORG BUGS THE NEW NORMAL
CJ BLAZE
CJ BLAZE
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203 views • April 02, 2022
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🔥❤️🔥One of my 1st encounters with insect cyborg drones.
Surveillance State https://youtu.be/VXME_aW4fRY

- Navigating the matrix as A Passionate skywatcher...searching for the realz!
“The sky is just the beginning, no limits!”

🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZE7 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rnGiBwkTi64_IGPZg

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TRACK: Barren Gates-Devil (NCS Release)
Music provided by NoCopyWriteSounds
Link: https://youtu.be/htV2wG5rWHw
Free download/stream: http://ncs.io/Devil

Track: Jaws The Shark/ Lo Squalo, Cinematic Film Music (No Copyright Music)
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Ringtone download: https://www.themeringtones.com
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Track: NIVIRO - The Apocalypse (NCS Release) Music provided by NCS
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Genetically Modified cyborg dragonflies
https://futurism.com/genetically-modified-cyborg-dragonflies-are-bringing-black-mirror-to-life

Watch Russia’s new shotgun-wielding drone in action: https://futurism.com/russia-new-shotgun-wielding-drone-action

CREATORS RECOMMENDED:
Marfoogle TV: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl2jWBH3ksLLJfjliXmomg
The Real BPEARTHWATCH: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC19RvZaoKbsuZhXdomSNkdw
Niges view on thinGs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKXecwIGEWzBexLI_YKL0ug
Homegrown USA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPNkWgYXw5xXDGtaOVyVwpQ
AURA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5w0JXOTkKMTXey9np1lACw
WV Prepared Mind: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ip3P60N47jXTxSSaMjV2w
Anne* 411: https://www.youtube.com/user/517pebbles
My Sky’s 5D: https://www.youtube.com/user/allisone14u
Fake Truth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jjqiroG51QQCsWOtsiBCQ
Ary_55: https://www.youtube.com/user/youngas123
Rise up with Risey: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_0_aTGhs2PvMwKkd-D1nvQ
Berserker Survival: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwFkq5bF87NBBOc6vKpQJw
ConQuest Josh: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKObGstywMHQBaJ22dGQksw
Lisa R Hall: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiKzJ1DXhe_jYVDMYQl3iAw

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