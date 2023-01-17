GÁLATAS (Completo) Bíblia narrada com voz feminina / Bíblia em Audio

Novo Testamento - Gálatas - Livro completo Versão - King James de 1611
Narração - Rosaine Dalila Scruff
00:00 - Capítulo 01
03:32 - Capítulo 02
07:57 - Capítulo 03
12:57 - Capítulo 04
17:39 - Capítulo 05
21:35 - Capítulo 06
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.