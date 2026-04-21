RT News - April 21 2026 6AM GMT

April 21, 2026

rt.com





Uncertainty grows with the US-Iran ceasefire set to expire soon. While Washington claims it's 'never been so close to making a good deal', Iran rules out potential talks between the two sides citing ceasefire violations. Dozens of foreign ambassadors to Iran get a tour across the nation's capital where they assess the damage caused by the US-Israeli attacks firsthand. The diplomats share their reaction with us. And the IDF acknowledges the photo of an IDF soldier smashing a statue of Jesus Christ in Southern Lebanon and vows to investigate.





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