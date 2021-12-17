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Joe Biden's Predictions
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342 views • December 17, 2021
US President Joe Biden urged all Americans to get booster shots and warned of a winter full of “severe illness and death” for those who remained unvaccinated amid the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
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"El presidente de EE.UU., Joe Biden, instó a todos los estadounidenses a ponerse las vacunas de refuerzo y advirtió de un invierno lleno de "graves enfermedades y muertes" para los que sigan sin vacunarse en medio de la propagación de la variante Omicron de Covid-19."
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"El presidente de EE.UU., Joe Biden, instó a todos los estadounidenses a ponerse las vacunas de refuerzo y advirtió de un invierno lleno de "graves enfermedades y muertes" para los que sigan sin vacunarse en medio de la propagación de la variante Omicron de Covid-19."
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