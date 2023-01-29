Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Great Global Warming Swindle (Climate change DEBUNKED)
46 views
channel image
Truth Addict
Published Yesterday |

In this film you will clearly see that Co2 follows weather changes. It doesn't cause it. You MUST SEE what the TOP REAL SCIENTISTS from around the world have to say about the earth warming and what causes temperatures to vary. 

"SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT" Al Gore, The U.N. and the WEF are Globalists that have an Agenda. Actually they have three. Agenda 21, (which is the current plandemic) Agenda 2030 and Agenda 2050. These Agendas are great for about 5000 -6000 unelected elite globalists. As far as the rest of the world's population goes it sounds absolutely horrible, unless you think being a slave that owns nothing and is happy sounds good to you. I didn't think so. 

This is a spiritual war between the children of God and the Blood of Cain. Good and evil. The New World Order is Biblical prophecy and its happening before our very eyes.  

Welcome to Babylon, USA Inc where anything "Trans" is the new norm. Even Transhumanism.


Keywords
vaccinesclimate changeglobal warming5gpandemicagenda 21agenda 2030agenda 2050sustainable development5g towers5g networkcoronaviruscovidcovid shots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket