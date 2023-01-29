The Great Global Warming Swindle (Climate change DEBUNKED)

In this film you will clearly see that Co2 follows weather changes. It doesn't cause it. You MUST SEE what the TOP REAL SCIENTISTS from around the world have to say about the earth warming and what causes temperatures to vary.

"SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT" Al Gore, The U.N. and the WEF are Globalists that have an Agenda. Actually they have three. Agenda 21, (which is the current plandemic) Agenda 2030 and Agenda 2050. These Agendas are great for about 5000 -6000 unelected elite globalists. As far as the rest of the world's population goes it sounds absolutely horrible, unless you think being a slave that owns nothing and is happy sounds good to you. I didn't think so.

This is a spiritual war between the children of God and the Blood of Cain. Good and evil. The New World Order is Biblical prophecy and its happening before our very eyes.

Welcome to Babylon, USA Inc where anything "Trans" is the new norm. Even Transhumanism.



