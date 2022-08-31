Ukraine Update August 31, 2022

"As a result of the defeat of the Ukrainian offensive on Zelensky's personal orders in Nikolaev-Krivoi Rog and other directions, the enemy suffered significant losses.

Effective actions of the Russian groupping of troops have destroyed 48 tanks, 46 infantry fighting vehicles, 37 other armoured fighting vehicles, 8 pick-up trucks with large-calibre machine guns and over 1,200 Ukrainian servicemen.

During repel of the enemy offensive the Russian troops have defeated units of 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of AFU redeployed from western Ukraine." - Russian Ministry of Defense



