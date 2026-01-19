BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
#613: Coached To Greatness | Ricky Varandas (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
2 views • 1 day ago

One-half of the Union of the Unwanted discusses how sports played a role in shaping us into the people we are today. After years of coaching kids for both soccer and basketball, Ricky talks about how he runs his teams, what it is like to deal with the sometimes unfair expectations of the parents, and how to communicate with kids.


Sometimes coaches are there when parents are not, and those relationships become extremely important, at times continuing into adulthood. When teachers in the classrooms are unable to connect with a kid, sometimes the teachers on the fields can through sports. Teammates become friends, and coaches become educators.


Keywords
podcastssportscoachathleticsbasketballsoccercharlie robinsonricky varandas
