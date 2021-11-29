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This is how you steal elections: "Voter ID laws are Raaaccciisssttt." I guess the Government requiring you to have a Driver's License or ID to buy Alcohol or to fly or having a Vaccine ID
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50 views • November 29, 2021
This is how you steal elections: "Voter ID laws are Raaaccciisssttt."
I guess the Government requiring you to have a Driver's License or ID to buy Alcohol or to fly or having a Vaccine ID is also racist...
Fuck off Commie scum.
I guess the Government requiring you to have a Driver's License or ID to buy Alcohol or to fly or having a Vaccine ID is also racist...
Fuck off Commie scum.
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