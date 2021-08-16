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Dr Ryan Cole speaking about the Vaccines and forced vaccine mandates
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315 views • August 16, 2021
Dr Ryan Cole speaking about the Vaccines and forced vaccine mandates
Dr Ryan Cole says after the vaccine came out they are seeing a 20 times increase in endometrial cancer in his lab. As well as an increase in other cancers and disease such as herpes, shingles, skin cancer.
The video is from Health Freedom Idaho - follow them on YouTube and Telegram
Full Length Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUE5EBPt-lU
https://t.me/hfidaho
Health Freedom Idaho is a concerned group of citizens dedicated to preserving parental rights and defending natural rights and protecting our access to toxin-free living in the great state of Idaho.
Dr Ryan Cole says after the vaccine came out they are seeing a 20 times increase in endometrial cancer in his lab. As well as an increase in other cancers and disease such as herpes, shingles, skin cancer.
The video is from Health Freedom Idaho - follow them on YouTube and Telegram
Full Length Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUE5EBPt-lU
https://t.me/hfidaho
Health Freedom Idaho is a concerned group of citizens dedicated to preserving parental rights and defending natural rights and protecting our access to toxin-free living in the great state of Idaho.
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