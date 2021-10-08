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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Is Your Doctor's In-box Hazardous to Your Health BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.04.14)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Is Your Doctor's In-box Hazardous to Your Health BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.04.14) 

 

Dr Daniels reviews the News feed sent to doctors in order to keep them current with late breaking News in Medicine and Medical progress. The content and spin will shock you. Dr. Daniels reveals real time spin that mitigates the true magnitude of the harm doctors do while exaggerating the benefits. Tune in. Learn why licensed doctors are unsafe at any speed and how to avoid it, Naturally, or course. 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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