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AI IS PROGRAMMING PEOPLE to go after President Trump ... says Cyrus A. Parsa
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63 views • March 08, 2020
Caravan To Midnight - Episode 1259 - Cyrus Parsa - Jan 31, 2020
Cyrus Parsa tells us about the massive lawsuit he has filed against Google and other tech giants. We explore how big data and biometric technology interfacing will change our lives, and the world. Cyrus speaks to us on the subjects of 5G, social engineering and the emerging global threats from other nations, with China being the largest threat. Cyrus explains how Socialism and Communism are utilizing technology in ways that the West cannot conceive.
The following findings by Cyrus. A. Parsa, The AI Organization, were discovered by using Cutting Edge Bio-Metric tools, and validated with patents and the obvious common sense, cause and affect.
3 Levels of A.I attacks on President Donald J. Trump
There are 3 rudimentary levels of attack on President Trump by the use of A.I. Coding, and A.I Algorithmic manipulation of people's thoughts, viewpoints, emotions and brain chemistry that spanned the entire media, google and various other platforms connecting people with smartphones and IoT and the various apps generated by Artificial Intelligence. This does not exclude Chinese operatives, intelligence agencies and other big tech entities that purposely designed AI systems and created teams to shift and engineer peoples perceptions against the Trump Presidency and the nation.
Buy his book here: https://johnbwellsnews.com/artificial...
Cyrus Parsa tells us about the massive lawsuit he has filed against Google and other tech giants. We explore how big data and biometric technology interfacing will change our lives, and the world. Cyrus speaks to us on the subjects of 5G, social engineering and the emerging global threats from other nations, with China being the largest threat. Cyrus explains how Socialism and Communism are utilizing technology in ways that the West cannot conceive.
The following findings by Cyrus. A. Parsa, The AI Organization, were discovered by using Cutting Edge Bio-Metric tools, and validated with patents and the obvious common sense, cause and affect.
3 Levels of A.I attacks on President Donald J. Trump
There are 3 rudimentary levels of attack on President Trump by the use of A.I. Coding, and A.I Algorithmic manipulation of people's thoughts, viewpoints, emotions and brain chemistry that spanned the entire media, google and various other platforms connecting people with smartphones and IoT and the various apps generated by Artificial Intelligence. This does not exclude Chinese operatives, intelligence agencies and other big tech entities that purposely designed AI systems and created teams to shift and engineer peoples perceptions against the Trump Presidency and the nation.
Buy his book here: https://johnbwellsnews.com/artificial...
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