Bill Gates backpedals on climate script: ‘We’ll be fine’

For years Bill Gates has been the loudest preacher of the carbon footprint deception - in reality a globalist tool of control.

👉 But on his Gates Notes blog, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder suddenly pulled a hard pivot, criticizing the “doomsday view of climate change.”

Now, he says that climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise. People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future."

Under the guise of ‘climate action,’ Gates has:

♦️ Schemed together with BlackRock, Microsoft, GM, and Bank of America to use a "green" fund to monopolize the energy transition

♦️ Invested in stratospheric CaCO₃ dust injection research known as SCoPEx - or simply sun dimming tech

♦️ Pushed vaccines as part of the globalists’ depopulation agenda





