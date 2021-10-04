THE REAL SATANIC CATHOLIC CHURCH [04.10.2021]

Yes . . . Papal Rome is Satanic . . . her leader is Satan under the guise of God . . . the once Pagan now Papal system is pure evil . . . and many in leadership are too . . . Papal Rome is a wolf in sheeps clothing . . . to find out more research true history you will soon find out more about her . . . keep in mind no matter what she tries to tell us . . . a leopard never changes his spots . . . with a self confessed Jesuit pope . . . no need to say more . . . this is not a Christian organization . . . read the Jesuit Oath . . . be warned it is not for the faint hearted . . . keep in mind the Pope and ALL JESUITS has sworn allegiance to what is in this oath . . .