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Democrats ATTACK Freedom of The Press: Breaking On The Daily #75
KelKidman
KelKidman
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8590 views • February 23, 2021
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/OwJuy
https://archive.vn/PPDgY
https://archive.vn/qqNT4
https://archive.is/iWplW


Secondary Sources:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/022221zor_2cp3.pdf
https://energycommerce.house.gov/newsroom/press-releases/ec-committee-announces-hearing-on-traditional-media-s-role-in-promoting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEEKbybv9FY


Timestamps:
0:00 House Democrats attack media, proves themselves the Totalitarians
3:35 SCOTUS refuses Pa. election lawsuit
8:50 Merrick Garland’s disastrous hearings
14:10 A counter-point to NYT’s anti-critical thinking op-ed
22:43 Outro



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#FreeSpeech #1A #MerrickGarland





For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Keywords
free speechnewsdemocratspoliticsrantconservativehearingsfox newsfirst amendmentbidenmediacommentarylibertarianoannagnomineeone america newsmerrick garlandnewsmaxbreaking on the daily
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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