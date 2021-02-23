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Democrats ATTACK Freedom of The Press: Breaking On The Daily #75
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8590 views • February 23, 2021
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/OwJuy
https://archive.vn/PPDgY
https://archive.vn/qqNT4
https://archive.is/iWplW
Secondary Sources:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/022221zor_2cp3.pdf
https://energycommerce.house.gov/newsroom/press-releases/ec-committee-announces-hearing-on-traditional-media-s-role-in-promoting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEEKbybv9FY
Timestamps:
0:00 House Democrats attack media, proves themselves the Totalitarians
3:35 SCOTUS refuses Pa. election lawsuit
8:50 Merrick Garland’s disastrous hearings
14:10 A counter-point to NYT’s anti-critical thinking op-ed
22:43 Outro
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#FreeSpeech #1A #MerrickGarland
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/OwJuy
https://archive.vn/PPDgY
https://archive.vn/qqNT4
https://archive.is/iWplW
Secondary Sources:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/022221zor_2cp3.pdf
https://energycommerce.house.gov/newsroom/press-releases/ec-committee-announces-hearing-on-traditional-media-s-role-in-promoting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEEKbybv9FY
Timestamps:
0:00 House Democrats attack media, proves themselves the Totalitarians
3:35 SCOTUS refuses Pa. election lawsuit
8:50 Merrick Garland’s disastrous hearings
14:10 A counter-point to NYT’s anti-critical thinking op-ed
22:43 Outro
Support Me:
Subscribe Star: https://tinyurl.com/yxexxpbz
Join me on Locals: https://breakingonthedaily.locals.com/
BTC: bc1q0n6lmdzj48lkgyspng4ghynu72q0yyl23ych4f
ETH: 0xe80Ec0D14F60d050Fa5a0172Fb37791884c5b312
LTC: LgPyD3jTaCeydPmg6pxRbWhoJK9Zcwp1Jv
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y33w9rga
Parler: https://tinyurl.com/y3aplq78
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@kelkidman:2
Utreon: https://utreon.com/c/KelKidman/
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/y5c29pjs
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
Minds: https://tinyurl.com/y5wu6dxe
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#FreeSpeech #1A #MerrickGarland
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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